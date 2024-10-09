One of our favourite places for a day out is Fowey which is pronounced ‘foy’.
We tend to park up and make a beeline for the Organicafe which is Italian-run and in my view serves the best cappuccino in Cornwall.
We then wander through from Caffa Mill, from where you can watch the Bodinnik Ferry going by, along Station Road, Passage Street passing the RNLI, North Street then Fore Street in the centre of town.
Look out for the Rook With a Book, a giant sculpture created by Thrussells to celebrate The Birds written by former Fowey resident Daphne du Maurier.
The Harbour dates back to around 200BC when there is thought to have been a trading post at Readymoney trading with the Mediterranean area.
In 1336 fish, wool, tin and visiting pilgrims were the main exports to Spain and France with wine, salt and iron coming the other way.
Ships were built in the town which was also a centre of smuggling.
Nowadays tourism is the mainstay with yacht racing using Troy’s and dinghys in the summer.