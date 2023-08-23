David Martin Illingworth scaled 19,341 feet, all the way to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro.
Thankfully he and the team had their trusty Hope Cove Life boat beanies to keep them warm all the way.
Mount Kilimanjaro is a dormant volcano in the Kilimanjaro Region of Tanzania.
It has three volcanic cones - Kibo, Mawenzi, and Shira. It is the highest mountain in Africa and the highest single free-standing mountain above sea level in the world.
To find out more about the work of the lifeboat you can visit: hopecovelifeboat.org
You can make a donation at: https://www.justgiving.com/hopecove