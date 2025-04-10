Work is now underway in Dartmouth to create a new McCarthy Stone retirement development for the over-70s.
Progress continues with the roof due to be completed shortly and kitchen installation in individual apartments is expected to begin by the end of the month.
Each of the 61 luxury retirement apartments at Mewstone Place on Barton Way will have a balcony or patio, and feature high-quality fittings alongside bright and spacious living areas.
An estate management team is on-site around the clock to provide tailored domestic support and personal care.
Each property will also be fitted with a 24/7 emergency call system, door camera entry, and an intruder alarm as standard.
Rebecca Johnson, Sales Director at McCarthy Stone, said “We are delighted to be bringing our retirement lifestyle to Dartmouth, with the development now taking shape.
Once complete, it will offer a fantastic opportunity for retirees to downsize or get involved with the local community."
Lloyd Bryant, Dartmouth’s Senior Site Manager, has 15 years experience with the company and has won a number of awards in recent years. These include the Seal of Excellence at the NHBC’s Pride In The Job Awards in 2024, for his management of McCarthy Stone’s Old Market Village development in Wimborne, Dorset, a large site with both bungalows and apartments.
Lloyd is delighted to be working in Dartmouth saying “Work on site is progressing well, and our talented team is working hard to bring Mewstone Place to life for homeowners wanting to enjoy their retirement in the Devon countryside.
We’re located in a beautiful part of the county, and if I wasn’t so busy on site I’d love to be out exploring – either hiking across the wilds of Dartmoor National Park or visiting the coast.”