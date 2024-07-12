Ellie, the CEO of Bombshell Beauty, is currently a mobile therapist and hopes to set up a base at her home in Strete within four months. She is a qualified nail technician with distinction and also a beauty therapist. Ellie is passionate about her work and is currently a finalist in three awards, including being in the top 50 nationally in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards for Best New Talent of the Year, representing Dartmouth.