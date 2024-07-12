Bombshell Beauty, a Dartmouth-based business renowned for its exceptional customer service and treatments, is thrilled to announce its selection as a finalist in the Mobile Beauty Therapist of the Year category at The Beauty & Skincare Awards UK 2024.
"Being shortlisted for this prestigious award is a testament to our commitment to excellence in the beauty industry. I am so thankful for my clients and over the moon to be a finalist," said Ellie, beauty therapist at Bombshell Beauty.
Ellie, the CEO of Bombshell Beauty, is currently a mobile therapist and hopes to set up a base at her home in Strete within four months. She is a qualified nail technician with distinction and also a beauty therapist. Ellie is passionate about her work and is currently a finalist in three awards, including being in the top 50 nationally in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards for Best New Talent of the Year, representing Dartmouth.
Having lived in Dartmouth all her life, Ellie acknowledges the challenges of doing business in the area but is determined to achieve her goals. She is excited to meet new clients and grateful for the support of her existing clients. Over the past few months, she has made significant progress, and being nominated for these awards is a monumental achievement for her.
Ellie has overcome past struggles with mental health and now helps people feel good about themselves, empowering others to follow their dreams and never give up. Bombshell Beauty is dedicated to providing clients with unparalleled experiences, and this recognition validates their ongoing efforts.