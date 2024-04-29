Dartmouth’s new Banking Hub will be at 5-9, Victoria Street (the former site of Costa Coffee) although the opening date has not yet been set.
The Hub will offer a counter service operated by the Post Office, where customers of all major banks can carry out regular cash transactions from Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm.
It will also offer a Community Banker service where customers can talk to their own bank about more complicated issues on the day their bank is in the Hub.
Community Bankers will work on rotation, with a different bank available on each day of the week:
Monday: HSBC, Tuesday: NatWest, Wednesday: Lloyds, Thursday: Barclays and Friday: Santander
The Hub was recommended by LINK, the UK’s cash access and ATM network, following a community request from local MP, Anthony Mangnall.
The Mayor of Dartmouth, Cllr David Wells said: “I’m really pleased that the lease had now been signed, and that a banking hub for Dartmouth would soon be here. This will really help businesses and residents who have struggled since the closure of the last of our banks.”
Councillor Mike Rowley added: “It’s great that the banking hub have chosen the old Costa Coffee shop on Victoria Road because it’s very central and will also bring people towards that area of the town, which is often overlooked like Foss Street and the Old Market.”
Anthony Mangnall MP for Totnes and South Devon said: “I am delighted that South Devon will be one of the first areas in the country to have two banking hubs.
“The Dartmouth Banking Hub, which I ran a campaign to secure, has now signed a lease and is set to open in the old Costa Coffee building on Victoria Street.
“The Banking Hub will provide a much-needed service to residents, businesses, charities and visitors, thereby helping to support our high street and town. I am particularly grateful to the Cash Access UK team for their hard work in helping to deliver this project and I look forward to seeing Dartmouth Banking Hub open in the near future.”