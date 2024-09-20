Dartmouth Academy, part of Education South West, joined schools across the country in supporting Youth Mental Health Day on Thursday, September 19.
This year's theme, #ControlYourScroll, emphasized the importance of digital well-being for young people.
Recent research has highlighted the impact of the online world on young people's mental health. A survey conducted by the mental health charity stem4 found that 93 per cent of young people had encountered frightening content online.
Their concerns ranged from misinformation and online scams to cyberbullying and the sharing of inappropriate images.
The South Hams Mental Health Support Team recently visited the school to speak with teaching staff, and their Educational Mental Health Practitioners (EMHPs) also gave an assembly to pupils.
EMHPs work across education and healthcare to provide mental health support for children and young people in schools and colleges. They help schools develop a whole-school approach to mental health through student workshops, participation events, school staff workshops, mental health ambassador training, mental health strategies, parent workshops, and one-on-one and group support.
During their visit, the team spoke to pupils about how they can provide low-intensity cognitive behavioural therapy for those dealing with worries or fears and help those struggling with low mood or emotional regulation.
They also shared tips for managing mental health, such as eating well, staying active, and staying connected to others.
The school also has a group of Year 11 pupils who run a twice-weekly 'buddy up' club for those who may need someone to talk to or sit with. Additionally, they have a lunchtime social club where pupils can play board games and chat with staff and other students.
Paul Giradot, Headteacher at Dartmouth Academy, said: "I am so grateful to the South Hams Mental Health Support Team for taking the time to not only speak with our staff but also with our students. It’s so important to make sure that all our young people know, firstly, that it’s okay to ask for help, and secondly, where to find it."
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West said: “It’s great to hear about all the work Dartmouth Academy is doing around supporting young people’s mental health.“