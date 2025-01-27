The power of words was in evidence as Dartmouth Rotary once again staged its Youth Speaks competition for young people across the district.
Some 11 teams from schools in Dartmouth, Stoke Fleming, Blackawton and Preston-Paignton, took part in the annual challenge whereby pupils present a topic of their choice before a panel of judges.
The competition is intended to enable contestants to present a structured case, speaking in public, in front of an audience.
The Newcomen Hall at Dartmouth Academy was full for the occasion and consisted of family, friends and teaching staff.
Of the 11 teams that took part, 10 consisted of young people who this year will bid farewell to the primary stage of their education as they transition to secondary education.
Themes this year included internet security, climate change, the future of farming and even a talk entitled ‘Mum, I want a dog.’
But it was a presentation entitled ‘Why is inflation and lack of employment a problem in the UK?’, which secured the top junior prize for Stoke Fleming’s B team.
The team consisted of Rose Osborne (chairperson), Elizabeth Bland (speaker) and Matylda Szyperek (vote of thanks).
The runners-up in the junior section were Blackawton D, made up of Una Hill (chairperson), Thayer Mitchell (speaker) and Somer Howell (vote of thanks).
The event was hosted by Dartmouth Academy, whose team of Jack Passmore (chairperson), Aiva Drury (proposer) and Lacey East (opposer) secured a walkover into the next round at intermediate level with their subject ‘What’s the difference between grown-ups and children?’
Other awards went to juniors: Hannah Langley (best chairperson) and Heidi Warner (best speaker) both of Stoke Fleming’s C team and Noah Skilton (best vote of thanks) from Dartmouth Academy.
Chairman of the judges, Dartmouth Rotarian Peter Goldstraw said: “The event was well supported, exciting and so worthwhile for the students.”