Thousands of crocus bulbs have been planted in and around Dartmouth to highlight Rotary International’s “End Polio Now” campaign.
Dartmouth Rotarians and friends planted 1,400 crocus corms in Royal Avenue Gardens under the supervision of the town council’s gardening team. Further, bulbs have also been planted on College Way and in the surrounding villages.
A coffee morning at the Royal Castle Hotel also raised funds for the global initiative, supported by the Rotary Foundation and other charities such as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation,
Poliomyelitis, also known as “infantile paralysis”, used to cripple 8,000 children a year in the UK but was eradicated by 1984 once vaccination became available. Unfortunately, it remained a threat globally with over 184 countries recording cases.
The Rotary initiative, started in 1985, has reduced the incidence of this dreadful disease by 99.9% and worldwide eradication is within touching distance. In recent years only single-digit numbers have occurred, restricted to countries such as Afghanistan and Pakistan where public health measures face particular difficulties.
Dartmouth Rotary is committed to continuing its support until, like smallpox, it can be sure that children around the globe are protected from death and disability due to this pernicious virus.
Dartmouth Rotary is always keen to find new Rotarians to help keep its vital work going. If you have recently moved to Dartmouth and want a way to meet people and do some good then get in touch with them. You can become a Friend of Rotary, lending them occasional help without becoming a full member of the club. Or you can become a member of the club. We welcome enquiries from new people. We are a friendly bunch. Currently, the club has 26 members (24 men and 2 ladies).