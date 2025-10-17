Dartmouth Rotary is helping to keep the Devon Air Ambulance flying and attending hundreds of life saving missions.
A cheque for £1,000 was presented to the flying emergency service at a Rotary lunch on Thursday 16 October at the George and Dragon pub, Dartmouth.
The donation was part of proceeds from this year’s highly successful Rotary Club’s summer fete and duck race.
Accepting the cheque on behalf of the charity, volunteer Rex Brown explained operational costs of the Devon Air Ambulance service was around £28million a year.
He said the charity received no government funding for daily operations, relying on public support to cover costs.
In 2024, more than 1,250 helicopter missions were carried out to assist patients. Last month alone the service was tasked to 24 missions during darkness hours.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.