A plot of land with planning consent for a three-bedroom home in the heart of popular Dartmouth was sold at auction last week after a bidding war.
The centrally located land adjacent to 3 Vicarage Hill was among 180 lots in the latest auction held by Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.
Offered jointly with KLP Kitchener, it finally went under the gavel at £106,000 freehold at the firm’s auction which ended on Wednesday September 20.
This plot of land is near to Dartmouth Harbour and the many amenities that the town centre has to offer.
Auction Appraiser Tom Lowe said: “This one certainly took off, with competitive bidding driving the sale price to more than four times the lower freehold guide.
“That the land benefits from detailed planning permission for a generously sized house and off-road parking certainly boosted this sale.
“We will certainly be interested to see how work progresses and believe it would make an impressive family home or substantial holiday let.”
