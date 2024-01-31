The college has played an important role in Dartmouth and just as importantly is its role and relationship it has with the town. Captain Bray spoke of the unique relationship the town and college have: “The college is a huge part of this community. Not just Dartmouth the town, abut also the wider South Hams. It’s been here a very long time, over 120 years. The Navy decided to move here so it could train its officers away from the seductions of the city, places like Portsmouth and London. Today, to be able to train away from those distractions so they can focus on themselves and being the best version of themselves is an important thing. And I need the support of the community to do that, and the people of Dartmouth help me massively when they point one of my cadets in the right direction or watch their back. Dartmouth is effectively my third member of staff, and I couldn’t do without them.”