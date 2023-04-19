Dartmouth has a wealth connections with King Charles, from family ties to official duties, so it is fitting the port will mark his Coronation with a 21 gun salute.
The son and grandson of Royal Navy officers, Charles followed them into the Senior Service for a relatively short but rewarding career that began at Dartmouth’s Britannia Royal Naval College in 1971.
He returned 50 years later to preside over the Lord High Admiral’s Division passing out of the new generation of cadets in December 2021.
On Coronation day, Saturday may 6 the town is firing a 21 gun salute on the South Embankment, opposite Dartmouth Yacht Club at approximately 12 noon.
Throughout the day, Dartmouth Bellringers will ring St Saviour’s Church bells and at 1pm the town crier, Les Ellis, will read a proclamation celebrating the crowning of King Charles III on the Bandstand in Royal Avenue Gardens.
Ed Botterill, chairman of the Port of Dartmouth Royal Regatta, who has been instrumental in organising the events, said: “We are inextricably linked with the royal family; we have had a royal patron since Queen Victoria when she came to Dartmouth and awarded us our royal status.
“It’s our duty to mark the Coronation of King Charles III, to commemorate it and reaffirm and confirm that royal relationship.”
Also on the day of the Coronation, Dartmouth Football Club is holding a family event complete with bouncy castle, children’s games, fancy dress, disco, dizzy penalties and a burger stall.
On the Sunday, Dartmouth’s Mayor and Mayoress, David and Donna Wells, are hosting a cream team in the Guildhall for 120 invited guests from local organisations.
Meanwhile two cricket teams - Dolphin Inn and Market House - will be battling it out for the King’s Coronation T20 Challenge Trophy at Coronation Park at 1pm.
Also on the Sunday, St Petrox Church is staging a free Son et Lumiere on the roof and walls of the historic church at the mouth of the River Dart, telling the story in light and sound of the kings and queens who have visited the town over the years.
The performance starts when as the sun sets at 8.30pm. and will last half an hour.
Across the water in Kingswear, the parish council has organised a packed weekend of Coronation fun.
On Friday May 5, villagers are invited to Fountain Violet Farm for a barbecue and live music, while on May 6 the parish council has organised a River Dart evening cruise complete with live music from Missin’ Tackle, on the Dart Explorer, in aid of St Thomas of Canterbury Church’s Coronation Bell Fund
On Sunday May 7, the church is staging a Songs of Praise style service at 10.30am followed by fizz and nibbles. Later, at 3pm, there will be a senior citizens Coronation tea party in the village hall featuring old time music and sing-a-long.
On bank holiday Monday 8 May, Kingswear Parish Council is holding a street party at 12noon in Higher Street and the Village Hall, featuring kids entertainment, Dartington Morris Dancers, a dog show, fancy dress competition and the Kingswear Royal Bake-Off competition.
Parish councillor Jonathan Hawkins said: “Dartmouth and Kingswear has great connections with the royal family. This is an important historical event and something to celebrate. It will be a lot of fun.”
For more information and tickets for the river cruise and senior citizens tea party visit
www.kingswearparishcouncil.gov.uk/hm-king-charles-iii-coronation