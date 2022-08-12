Dartmouth fountain vandalised again just weeks after previous attempt
Subscribe newsletter
The Fountain in Royal Avenue Gardens has been potentially ‘irreparably’ vandalised, just weeks after it was filled with washing-up liquid.
Vandals poured the washing-up liquid into the fountain on Friday, July 8 – the second time this has happened in the last two months.
This morning the fountain lay in several peices and it is thought at this time that the damage may be so extensive the whole fountain could need replacing entirely.
The fountain, which was donated to the town by the Old Dartmothians has been a focal point of Royal Avenue Gardens for years.
Several people reported hearing a loud crash at 11.30-12 pm followed by a cheer.
The official statement from the police is: “Police were made aware of reports of damage to a fountain in Royal Avenue Gardens, Dartmouth on Friday 12 August.
Enquiries are ongoing.”
Secretary for the Dartmothians, Richard Rendle said: “Members of the club are incredibly upset.
“The volunteers give their time freely, for no reward or publicity, they do it because they love their town and want to support it and make it a better place.”
The damage will be assessed by the club to see if it can be repaired, but they fear that the main bowl, which was specially constructed and shaped in Italy has also sustained damage and will also need to be replaced entirely.
The club have also called a special meeting this coming Tuesday.
Dartmouth Town Council Said: “In common with all our residents Dartmouth Town Council is devastated at the wilful damage caused to the fountain in the Royal Avenue Gardens last night. This is now being dealt with by the Police.”
If you witnessed the incident or have any information that could help with enquiries, please contact the police via their website here or by calling 101 quoting crime reference number CR/072837/22.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |