For some, it was touch and go as to whether our wonderful Dartmouth In December really would finish with a flourish of fireworks. As news of New Year's Eve fireworks cancellations spread across the country in the wake of the bad weather, the wonderful team at Pains Fireworks stuck firm to their plans. Pains have years of experience working on the Royal Regatta fireworks event, so are well-versed in lighting the harbour skies.
This was a fantastic finale to Dartmouth in December, a 33-day schedule of events highlighting everything that is welcoming and enjoyable about Dartmouth. From the return of the traditional Candlelight to NYE fancy dress and fireworks, Dartmouth showed how a town can come together after a tricky year, and put on a show when people perhaps think town goes to sleep.
A spokesperson for Dartmouth & District Chamber of Commerce said: "This initiative was a deliberate effort to challenge such perceptions, and we hope everyone felt it was a success. We will look to create a little more structure to this collaborative event for 2025, so if you have any feedback, ideas or plans for December 2025 please get in touch with [email protected]."
"In the meantime, Dartmouth & District Chamber of Commerce would like to thank all the businesses who stepped up to get involved and put on events. We couldn’t have done this without you! In addition, we’d like to specifically thank those who sponsored the amazing fireworks: Bayards Cove Inn; Bushells Riverside; Cllr Ben Cooper SHDC; Dart Harbour Authority; Dart Marina Hotel; Dartmouth Rotary; Dartmouth Town Council; Dartmouth Yacht Club; Jenny Koo’s Kitchen; Salcombe Brewery; Royal Castle Hotel / St Austell Brewery; The Crab and Mark Readman as the coordinator of the whole initiative; The Holland Group; and The Seahorse.
And thanks to our marketing partner – Explore Dartmouth – who put together the leaflets, and managed the Fireworks event."