Dartmouth Pride festivities brought vibrant colours and a sense of community solidarity on a sunny Sunday, June 30. To cap off Pride Month, hundreds of residents and visitors gathered at Dartmouth Castle with banners, flags, hats, balloons, and all things pride to begin the pride walk into town. Walkers received enthusiastic applause along the 1.2-mile route to the Bandstand in Royal Avenue Gardens, where they united for a celebratory photo opportunity and a cheer for Dartmouth Pride. participants then headed to Jenny Koo's Kitchen in Old Market Square for snacks, lunch, drinks, and socializing, creating a joyful and inclusive atmosphere. The celebrations continued into the evening, culminating in a packed and lively event at the Dolphin Inn, bringing the community together joyfully. For more details and to stay updated on future events, visit the Dartmouth Pride website at dartmouthpride.uk