The Dartmouth Banking Hub has been holding a feedback event enticing customers in with cup cakes and freebies.
The hub has been open since August 28 last year opening at the end of Regatta Week.
Banking hub operator Joanna Thiel said it’s all about face-to-face communication between the bank’s staff and customers:
“It’s run by the Post Office but don't come here with your parcels as we can't do any of that.
“We just deal with the cash transactions on behalf of the banks.
“Each day of the week, alongside our counter services, we have a representative from each of the banks that come with us.
Joanna explained how it works:
“If you're a customer that wants to come in and order a paying in book, open and close accounts, various things, or just want to ask a question,
you can come into the hub and go and meet our banker in the meeting room.
Alex Rea is the Branch Manager for Barclays in Paignton that covers Dartmouth added:
The Banking Hub is effectively one bank that houses lots of banks.
“It's funded by an organisation called Cash Access UK, paid for by ten of the high street banks.
Joanna continued: “We're going into the summer now which is really good with lots of visitors coming into Dartmouth and it's a hive of energy.
“Last week we served at just over 700 customers and that's what averaging a week at the moment that will obviously increase the busier.
“The bankers have their own customers as well on top of that so
it is more than that.
“People have said they would like to be able to print their statement off in the hub so we’re looking at that.”
The community bankers come from HSBC on Monday, NatWest on Tuesday, Lloyds on Wednesday, Barclays on Thursday and Santander on Friday.