Dartmoor Zoo says it is 'proud' to announce the rescue and rehoming of Serval cat Churchill after his rescue earlier this year.
Dartmoor Zoo rescued Churchill on Tuesday, January 21, from The Cat Survival Trust. The rescue process was swift, ensuring Churchill was quickly placed in a safe and stable environment.
The zoo also found him a female mate from Port Lympne Wild Animal Park. Sabra arrived on Friday, March 14, and the pair have been introduced to their new, spacious outdoor habitat. Welfare checks have been conducted, and Sabra seems calm, relaxed, and in good spirits after the move, but the keeper team will continue to monitor Sabra and Churchill to ensure they are interacting well and adjusting to their new lives together.
Dartmoor Zoo’s CEO, David Gibson, said: “The entire team at Dartmoor Zoo is excited by the arrival of Sabra, our new female Serval. We have been fortunate enough to arrange for her to move from Port Lympne Wild Animal Park, where she has been living since 2020. Sabra will be living with Churchill, a male Serval that we recently rescued from The Cat Survival Trust in Hertfordshire when it was closed down due to the owner being prosecuted for animal welfare and licensing breaches. We plan for both Sabra and Churchill to live out the rest of their lives in peace, surrounded by the beautiful Devon countryside. We’ve designed their enclosure to cater for their every need and to provide them with a spacious, engaging environment.”
The Serval enclosure is placed between the Carpathian Lynx family and Chincha, the Jaguar, and will be on show to the public. However, guests are asked to be calm and quiet around this area while the pair continue to adjust.
Servals are listed as ‘Least Concern’ by the IUCN Red List; however, they still face a variety of threats, including poaching, the illegal pet trade, and habitat loss.