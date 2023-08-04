'Planning is essential, and we’d urge everyone to check our map to make sure you're in the right spot. It's always been the case that camping is prohibited in some areas and pitching a tent in those places’ risks breaching National Park byelaws. 'We’re committed to working with organisations and individuals to explore how more areas can be made available for backpack camping in the future. This needs to strike a fair balance between the environment’s needs, public access and enjoyment, and socio-economic demands.