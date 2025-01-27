The Dartmoor Marathon, is set to return after more than 30 years.
The challenging run will take place on April 12, 2026, and will cross the moor, taking in some of the UK’s most iconic scenery within the Dartmoor National Park.
The race director is Dave Chanter who brings extensive experience to the marathon, having founded the Tavistock Run Project and coached athletes to English Schools Championships level.
He’s also a seasoned runner with over 50 years of experience.
Dave said: “We are excited to be able to bring the marathon back with the support of many volunteers, communities in and around Tavistock, the Dartmoor National Park, and Flapjackery, whose support has made the event possible.
“We hope it will become an established event in the marathon calendar and that people will make the trip to the southwest to run in absolutely stunning scenery.”
The marathon will cover the global standard distance of 26 miles, 385 yards, a distance first established at the 1908 London Olympic Games.
The extra 385 yards were added at the request of royalty so the race could finish in front of Queen Alexandra's box.
The race became legendary for its dramatic conclusion, when Dorando Pietri, exhausted and disoriented, crossed the finish line with assistance but was disqualified, losing to Johnny Hayes. Despite this, Pietri was hailed as a hero and awarded a special cup by the Queen, cementing the event's place in history.
Next year’s route begins on Plymouth Road, turning left into Pixon Lane, then right onto Whitchurch Road, passing the Whitchurch Post Office.
The course continues through Pennycomequick, Moorshop, Merrivale, Princetown, and Dousland.
Then around Burrator Reservoir, Walkhampton, Horrabridge and Whitchurch.
The race will finish at the Town Hall in Tavistock.
Entries are now open and more information available at: www.dartmoormarathon.co.uk.