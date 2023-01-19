A High Court ruling banning wild camping on Dartmoor without the landowner’s permission has sparked debate in the South Hams and further afield.
Dartmoor was the only area of England and Wales where there had been an assumed right to wild camp without the landowner’s permission under a local law, and many are concerned about what this ruling may mean for those who enjoy camping on the moor.
Dr Kevin Bishop, Dartmoor National Park Authority Chief Executive said:
“We are really disappointed with the outcome but obviously respect the judgment. We will now consider our position carefully before deciding on whether to appeal, and on what grounds.
“We maintain that wild camping is an important form of open-air recreation and is a way to enjoy the special qualities of the National Park – for example the dark night skies, sense of wilderness and the tranquillity that can be derived from the commons of Dartmoor. Done properly, and with respect, it has little impact on the environment.
“We are keen to work with landowners and other stakeholders to see how we can sustain opportunities for people to wild camp on Dartmoor.”
Owners of the Blachford Estate, Alexander Darwall and his wife Diana, allegedly took the case to High Court for a clarification of the law as opposed to intending to ban camping on the moor, but the possible ramifications have angered many people, with fears that this will prevent schemes like Ten Tors and the Duke of Edinburgh Awards taking place on Dartmoor.
Many walking groups and nature-enthusiasts are upset by the verdict made by the high court.
A spokesperson for The Ramblers walking charity said: “The decision to remove people’s right to camp on the Blachford Estate in Dartmoor is a significant retrograde step.
“Dartmoor is loved for its public access and has long been the only place in England and Wales where it is legal to wild camp in designated areas without landowner permission.
“The Ramblers is concerned that this legal case could be the thin end of the wedge for people’s rights to explore nature. Access to nature helps everyone stay connected to the environment and passionate about protecting it for future generations.”
James MacColl, Head of Policy, Advocacy and Campaigns at the Ramblers added: “This is a disappointing result which restricts access on Dartmoor and undermines people’s rights to explore nature. We support the National Park Authority in defending the right to wild camp on Dartmoor, and separately, we will continue campaigning to expand open access, bringing nature closer to where people live and making it more equal for everyone to access.”
Totnes MP Anthony Mangnall has expressed his views on the Dartmoor wild camping ban, amongst controversy surrounding a donation he previously received from Mr Darwall.
The issue of whether wild camping should be allowed on Dartmoor was brought to the High Court by Alexander Darwall and his wife Diana, who own the Blachford Estate.
Mr Alexander Darwell said that the wild camping issue was bought to court to clarify the law, and Mangnall maintains this.
He said: “There’s a great deal of misinformation out there… wild camping isnt being banned and the right to roam is not being restricted... what actually happened this weekend was the Dartmoor National Park said that (the law) does not give the right in recreational activities to allow wild camping. It was a clarification.”
He continued: “and what needs to happen now is either an amendment to Dartmoor National Park act to include wild camping or for the Dartmoor national park authority to come to an agreement with the landowners... I hope that they can do a combination of both actually, come to agreement with landowners and look to try to change the rules on this matter.”
According to parliament’s register of members’ interests in 2020, Mangnall received a £5000 donation from the owner of Blachford estate.
On the donation, Mangnall said: “that donation has had no impact on the decisions I make. Is not restricted me from saying anything, it’s not made me in favour of one position or another, but I am as it turns out in favour of wild camping, and in favour of in favour of protecting Dartmoor National Park.”
South Hams Liberal Democrats have started a campaign to combat the ban.
They said: "We believe the High Court ruling in the Alexander Darwall case is just the latest in a string of assaults on public access to the countryside, and sets a dangerous precedent.
"We do not believe any one individual has the right to curtail the freedom of others to camp out under the stars, to watch the sun rise over a deserted moor, to be able to wonder at our place in the universe and the magic of nature.
"We will support the Dartmoor National Park Authority in any appeal it makes against the ruling.
"We believe that Dartmoor is our land. While it needs to be managed, maintained and protected, it should never be closed off to those who want to experience its magic. Now, more than ever, we know the crucial mental and physical health benefits of being outdoors in nature. We should be promoting access to all our open spaces, not curtailing them and shutting them down."