Baker Estates has donated to Dartington-based Bidwell Brook Special School and Lifeworks College to fund a programme designed to bring the joy and benefits of tennis to children and students with special needs.
This initiative reflects Baker Estates' commitment to supporting the local community and promoting inclusivity in sports across the southwest. By providing this funding, the company aims to empower young people with disabilities through access to quality sports education, inspiring a lifelong love for tennis.
John Callaway, from Totnes Community Tennis Club, said: "It’s incredibly rewarding to see the students' excitement on the court. Tennis is a fantastic way to develop physical skills and build self-esteem, and with Baker Estates' support, we’re able to provide additional coaching."