There’s a chance to see some of the what Dart RNLI’s volunteer lifeboat crews encounter when responding to shouts.
On Sunday August 17, following the fun at CrewFest ’25 the previous day, crews will be back doing what they’re trained to do.
Torbay’s RNLI’s crew and Severn-class All-Weather and D-class Inshore Lifeboats will be joined by volunteer crews from Dart RNLI Lifeboat and RNLI Teignmouth and their B-class Atlantic Lifeboats to hold search-and-rescue demonstrations in Brixham’s Inner Harbour.
See how the crews tackle a fire aboard a small vessel whilst rescuing its crew from the water, transfer a casualty on a stretcher between boats, and rescue paddleboarders drifting out to sea.
The crews and their lifeboats will be there between 12.30pm and 1.30pm.
