The first ever Dame Hannahs Christmas Fayre took place in Ivybridge last weekend and raised over £2200 for the charity.
Hundreds of visitors flocked to Dame Hannahs and enjoyed some early Christmas shopping and festive refreshments. There were nearly 30 stalls selling a wonderful array of gifts along with raffles and festive games. Families and friends of Dame Hannahs were among the shoppers as well as new visitors from the local Ivybridge community.
Christmas Fayre organiser Debbie Lumsdon said “We wish to thank all the local community, visitors and stallholders for supporting us at our Christmas Fayre at the weekend. It was a great success raising over £2200. We could not have done it without you all”.