Dame Hannahs is running a Prize Bingo night at their site in Ivybridge on Friday 20th September at 7pm. Come and enjoy an evening of fun with family, children and friends. There will be plenty of prizes for all ages as well as refreshments and a half time Raffle.
Dame Hannahs Community Engagement Officer, Debbie Lumsdon, said “We are very excited about holding our first ever Bingo night at Dame Hannahs. We are really looking forward to welcoming guests of all ages and it should be a really fun evening with plenty of prizes to be won”.
DATE: Friday 20th September at 7pm
VENUE: Dame Hannahs, Woodland Road, Ivybridge PL21 9HQ
For more information contact Debbie on 01752 898106