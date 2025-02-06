Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 60s was killed in a collision involving a bicycle and a van in Paignton.
The incident happened in Southfield Avenue at about 7pm on Wednesday (February 5).
The cyclist, a local man, died as a result of the injuries he sustained in the collision.
A man in his 70s, also from the area, has since been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at a collision.
He remains in police custody at this time.
Anyone with relevant information and dash-cam footage which may assist the investigation should contact the police online or by calling 101, quoting log 772 of 5 February 2025.