A CYCLIST has died following a collision on the A38.
Police were called at around 2:50am on Wednesday 21 June, following reports of a collision between a Hyundai saloon and a cyclist on the A38 near Deep Lane, Plympton.
A full closure was put in place as emergency services attended.
The injured cyclist, a 45-year-old man from the Mid-Devon area, was taken to Derriford Hospital in a critical condition, he has since died.
His next of kin have been informed.
The driver of the Hyundai, a 49-year-old man from Plymouth was arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care; he has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
Closures remained in place for around six hours as scene investigation work took place.
Police are appealing for witnesses.
Anyone who was driving in the area during the time of the collision and may have dashcam footage that can assist with the investigation is asked to contact 101 quoting case reference 50230174296.