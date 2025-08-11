Video shows the moment a 'curious' seal pup climbed aboard a rower's boat.
The footage captured by passer by Corentyn Smith shows a young seal climbing on to the front of the rower's boat.
He said the little seal played for five minutes before disappearing into River Dart in Totnes, Devon.
Mr Smith added: "It was a surprise to see one so far up the river.
"It was small and curious and initially just interacting with her oars before getting a bit more confident and climbing onto her boat.
"It played for about five minutes before disappearing."
The rower said she often sees seals nearby but has never had one on her boat before, adding that it was she hopes it happens again.
