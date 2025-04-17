POLICE and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez has said she is “delighted” after it was revealed the criminal investigation into suspended Devon and Cornwall Police Chief Constable Will Kerr has been dropped.
Mr Kerr was suspended by Commissioner Hernandez in July 2023 following a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
An investigation was launched by the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland (PONI) after allegations were made of criminal offences, namely “serious allegations of sexual offences”, while Mr Kerr was employed by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).
No arrests were made as part of the investigation and Mr Kerr has previously denied any allegations of criminality.
The Public Prosecution Service for Northern Ireland (PPSNI), has now said that, following a file being submitted by PONI, the decision has been taken not to prosecute.
It is understood, in light of the announcement, the IOPC will be resuming its investigation into allegations of misconduct against Mr Kerr.
He will remain suspended until the outcome of this investigation.
Chief Constable James Vaughan, who was appointed to the role in December 2024, will remain in post until any outstanding matters are concluded.
Commissioner Hernandez said: “I am delighted to hear that Mr Kerr is no longer under criminal investigation. This will be a significant relief to Mr Kerr and his family. It is disappointing that it has taken nearly two years to get to this decision.
“While this is a major milestone, we await further instructions from the Independent Office for Police Conduct on any potential misconduct matters which may still need their oversight.
“The leadership of Devon and Cornwall Police remains under the stewardship of Mr Vaughan until any outstanding matters are concluded.”
The Police Ombudsman said it remains in contact with the IOPC.