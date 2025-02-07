As part of an exciting collaboration with local artist, writer, and storyteller Henry Everett, Life on the Edge is hosting two creative writing workshops this month.
The first is in Kingsbridge on Thursday February 20 at 2pm and the second in Wembury on Friday February 21 at 10am.
In these playful workshops you will find new ways of looking at places and deepening your relationship to the landscape and its flora and fauna to give voice to the ’more-than-human’
These workshops are for those wanting to explore there sense of place and landscape with imagination.
Suitable for adult writers including complete beginners.
Explore South Devon's stunning landscape from new perspectives, deepen your connection to the landscape, and let your imagination run wild!
For more information visit: https://tinyurl.com/2asbr38s