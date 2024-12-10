Totnes Town Council has revealed the winners of its Business Christmas Window Competition and thanked all participants for helping to make the town sparkle with festive cheer this holiday season.
Save The Children was awarded the title for the best window below Eastgate Arch, while Creative Crafts took top honours for the best window above the Arch. Bearded Florista won for the best-decorated building frontage. A total of 27 local businesses entered the competition, which was organised by the Town Council as part of its wider initiative to brighten the town with Christmas lights, spreading festive joy to residents and visitors while supporting local businesses.
Each of the winning entries receives cash prizes of £100 for first, £75 for second place and £50 for third. The judging took place on Wednesday, December, 4 with Totnes Mayor Cllr Emily Price, Cllr Tim Bennett (Totnes Town Council Deputy Mayor), and his two children making the tough decisions.
Cllr Emily Price expressed her gratitude saying: “I’d like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the businesses that took part in our festive window competition. We’ve been truly amazed by the creativity and festive spirit shown in every display, which made choosing the winners incredibly difficult. But my thanks don’t end there – it’s clear that this year, even more businesses and residents have come together to create a town-wide sense of holiday unity. Your efforts have really helped make Totnes a magical place to visit this Christmas, and that benefits us all – both our local economy and our community!”
On November 26 the town’s Christmas lights were switched on, with the Market Square Christmas Tree lighting up along with festive displays at the Plains, the Shady Garden, the Eastgate Arch, the Civic Hall, and in The Rotherfold. Alongside the beautifully decorated shop windows, these lighting installations are part of Totnes Town Council's investment in creating a warm, welcoming atmosphere this Christmas. The hope is that these festive decorations will bring joy to both locals and visitors while providing a boost to local businesses during the holiday season.
The winning businesses were:
Below Eastgate Arch
1st – Save The Children
2nd – Beaumont and Brown
3rd – Fonehouse
Above Eastgate Arch:
1st – Creative Crafts
2nd – Fox and Co
3rd – A Pickled Thought
Best decorated building frontage: Bearded Florista.
Honourable mentions for those who didn’t enter but put on a fabulous display:
Waterside
Inspired Buys
Oliver’s
Pagoda
Cranch’s
A spokesperson for the council said: “We are working hard to fix some damage to a section of the Plains lights following the recent severe weather and we are hopeful that the contractors can get them back on again in the next few days.”