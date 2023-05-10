There is a unique chance to visit Sheepham Mill and help raise funds for Ermington Church on June 20.
The cream tea and open garden event will be hosted by Mary and James Burnell-Nugent.
The mill stopped milling in 1954 and it’s thought to have been the last of the Modbury mills to go out of production.
The mill is mentioned in a deed of 1561 as working two pairs of stones for flour and animal feed.
Very little of the mill work can be seen now except for the water wheel rim marks on the end wall.
A 14ft diameter overshot wheel with mill pond are indicated and signs of the rebuild and raising of the wheel on 1867 by W Fice are carved in a mill beam.
There will be cream teas, walks around the garden and grounds, lawn tennis and a chance to swim in the pool.
Plenty of parking will be available.
The event runs from 2.30pm to 5.30pm at Sheepham Mill near Modbury.