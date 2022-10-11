Covenants and council tax solutions for second homes
COVENANTS, doubling and tripling council tax bills, and tying up VAT loopholes, were all touted as potential solutions to the second home ownership crisis across South Hams towns and villages.
MP Anthony Mangnall was updating Dartmouth Town Councillors at their full council meeting when the discussion arose about how second homeowners are pushing out residents.
He told councillors in some South Hams villages more than three quarters of the properties are second homes: “There are some uncomfortable statistics about some of the villages in this area – some have over 75 per cent of second homes. The lights are not on in November. Believe you me, I’ve knocked on doors there, they’re not home.”
In his address to Dartmouth Town Council last week, he said: “It’s very clear we have a seismic issue around second homes in the South Hams and the impact that makes on those who live and work in the area. I’m pleased my submission has been adopted by the government about scheduling VAT rates on second homes, so they can no longer escape council tax. But there are, of course, further steps we can take.
“I’m hoping we can take the example of other towns - building houses with covenants for primary residency only and encouraging more affordable rental properties. Perhaps most importantly for town councils is the planning bill making its way through the Houses of Parliament.”
Mr Mangnall said there “is a great deal of debate” in Westminster about neighbourhood plans and their role, adding: “I want to be absolutely clear neighbourhoods and communities must ensure they have a strong voice in the planning decisions made in their local vicinity”.
He said he wanted to work through amendments with town councillors and was already working with South Hams Councillors.
Dartmouth Town Cllr Mike Rowley asked Mr Mangnall for any updates on charging second homeowners double council tax, adding: “I put this up at a South Hams Council meeting and was told there is no possibility of doubling council tax on second home properties until 2024.”
Mr Mangnall replied: “Anyone who owns a million-pound house in Salcombe Harbour can afford to pay double council tax and this is something I’d like to revisit.”
Cllr Rowley added: “The million-pound houses are not really the problem. The real problem for coastal towns like us is the starter homes for young local couples now being bought as second homes by middle class professionals from the big cities. They’re inflating the prices. Being able to charge at least double council tax might make them think twice.”
Mr Mangnall agreed, adding: “We’re not just a tourist destination, we’re working towns, and we need to have workers for schools and hospitals. I don’t think there’s one right or wrong solution to this - there are a myriad of solutions. I like the covenant idea. It’s been tried in Cornwall and worked to a certain extent.
“There are clearly measures we can take to make sure we’re not hollowing out our towns. In Whitby the town and district councils have worked together and put measures in place to stop the amount of second homes.”
Cllr Jonathan Hawkins, of Devon and South Hams Councils, added: “We all know this is destroying our communities. We’ve always looked at Salcombe. In the winter there are no lights on, it’s dreadful. But Dartmouth is getting very close. I often listen to what Labour is doing in Wales and they seem to be doing what we should be here - second homes paying 300 per cent council tax. If you can afford a second home, you can afford that council tax.”
Cllr Hawkins questioned why people rebuilding properties avoid VAT: “If you’re going to pull a house down and live somewhere else for a year then, by Jove, you can afford 20 per cent VAT as well. That money should be going to providing affordable local homes for our residents.
“The government has really got to act. South Hams can only do what the government allows us to do. I’m really pleading with you Anthony to work as good as you can - it’s killing our communities.”
Mr Mangnall said he would investigate VAT on rebuilds and added Airbnb “to me is the biggest problem”, quoting six-and-a-half thousand Airbnb properties across the area. He added that second home ownership has reduced a little as, since Covid, people realise they can live and work in the area, but not at a fast enough rate to protect South Hams communities.
