A WOMAN has been banned from keeping a dog after she admitted causing unnecessary suffering to Bella the dog, which the court has ordered should be destroyed.
Zoe Small, aged 31, of Tamerton Avenue, Plymouth, pleaded guilty to causing the dog unnecessary suffering by failing to adequately explore and address the causes of Bella’s weight loss.
Small was placed under a community order whereby she must carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.
She must pay costs of £250 and £114 to fund victim services.
South and West Devon Magistrates' Court also ordered that Bella and her puppies must be destroyed if an appeal is not made within the next 21 days.
This was after Small pleaded guilty to a charge that at Blackdown Meadows, Loddiswell, Kingsbridge, she did not take reasonable by failing to ensure that the needs of Bella were met in that she did not ensure that the dog was provided with a suitable environment that was dry.
Small was banned from keeping a dog for eight years.