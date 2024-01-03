A Totnes bistro, described by a real estate firm as a cherished South Hams riverside gem, has changed hands more than two decades after a couple took over the business.
Outgoing owners of the Waterside Bistro, Matt and Delphine Buzzo, ran the well-known local landmark for 22 years but decided to sell up in November, according to specialist property agents Charles Darrow, which brokered the deal.
The leasehold interest of the establishment changed hands off a guide price of £275,000, marking the end of an era for the Buzzos.
Although the couple, who are reportedly in their 50s, were not available for comment, Charles Darrow director John Clyne told this paper that they were looking to emigrate.
He stressed that cost-of-living pressures, including rocketing fuel prices, the Covid pandemic and labour shortages - which have afflicted many businesses in the hospitality sector over the last few years - had not been a deciding factor.
“This is an extremely successful business and highly profitable, it was just their time. They wanted 2024 to be the year when they moved abroad and change their lifestyle,” he said.
In a statement, Charles Darrow also revealed the names of the new owners - Phil and Donna McCann. The two are also proprietors of a number of similar businesses, including the Pig and Whistle at Littlehempston, The Otter at Weston, The Railway Inn at Churston, and the Church House Inn at Marldon.
In a statement, the McCanns said they were “honoured to be the new custodians of Waterside Bistro”, adding that they were “committed to building on the exceptional foundation laid by Matt and Delphine Buzzo”.