The County Council has to submit plans by the end of this month to the Department of Work and Pensions, setting out how it, with Devon’s eight District/City councils and other voluntary and community partners will make the latest funding available. Plans are expected to include a funding allocation to specifically support families in receipt of Free School Meals, to provide food vouchers that can be exchanged at supermarkets to buy food during school holidays. Nearly 20,000 children in Devon were eligible for free school meal vouchers during the last summer holidays.