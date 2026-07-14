Counter-terrorism police have seven days to quiz the suspect in the Ann Widdecombe murder case under anti-terrorism legislation, the head of the service confirmed this afternoon.
Speaking at New Scotland Yard, head of counter terrorism policing Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor said specialist officers were still trying to understand the motivation for the vicious attack on Miss Widdecombe last week.
“It is clear that this was a targeted attack,” said AC Taylor. “We are still working to understand the extent or any planning or preparation, and the motivation that sits behind that attack.”
A 28-year-old man from Rotherham in South Yorkshire is being held both on suspicion of murder and on suspicion of commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.
He was originally arrested on Saturday night on suspicion of the murder of Miss Widdecombe at about 12.30pm on Wednesday, July 8 at her home at Haytor on Dartmoor.
The former Tory minister was found dead the following morning, Thursday, July 9. She had suffered severe injuries.
AC Taylor said: "This incident has had a deeply distressing impact on Ms Widdecombe's family and we're doing all we can to support them alongside our colleagues in Devon and Cornwall Police. The thoughts of everyone at Counter Terrorism Policing are of course with them at what is a very challenging time.
“As we confirmed yesterday, Counter Terrorism Policing South East are now leading the investigation into the death of Ann Widdecombe and this is due to new information and evidence coming to light following the arrest of a 28-year-old man on Saturday in South Yorkshire.
"It is clear that this was a targeted attack. We are still working to understand the extent of any planning or preparation and the motivation that sits behind that attack.
"I don't want to comment further on that motivation or preparation at this stage of our enquiries.
"We have conducted extensive searches at an address in Rotherham and scenes remain in place as that activity continues.
"We've also been granted a warrant of further detention, which means the suspect can now be held for questioning for up to seven days under the Terrorism Act.
"He remains under arrest on suspicion of commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism, as well as on suspicion of murder.
“This is a complex investigation. There are multiple lines of inquiry that we are pursuing expeditiously and that includes a number of digital forensic examinations.
"We intend to release further information when available.
"Please allow us to do our job thoroughly and carefully and think before sharing any unverified information.
"It is important to remember that this is a murder investigation following a brutal attack on a 78-year-old lady in her own home.
“And I want to ensure that our work is conducted sensitively and considers the impact of what has happened. And I'd like to remind those who knew or knew of Ann Widdecombe that our excellent teams of investigators are working incredibly hard with the aim of securing justice for her and her family."
He confirmed that one line of enquiry was any connection between Miss Widdecombe’s appearance on TalkTV early on the morning of her death, defending Reform UK leader Nigel Farage.
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