Electric power may be coming to the South Hams, as South Hams District Council consider new ways in which sustainable energy can be used in local waters.
A spokesperson for the council said: “We are working with partners and industry experts to explore how we can use electric power on our waters to help tackle climate change.”
The new initiative is a result of the council’s plans to reduce local carbon footprint, and they are working with the local marine sector to identify ways in which they can help to protect the natural environment in the South Hams.
Councillor John McKay, Lead Member for Climate Change and Biodiversity, said: “We are currently developing our priorities for the next four years and ensuring the South Hams becomes Net Zero by 2050 is one of them. Together with the local marine economy, we have a responsibility to ensure we tackle the climate crisis head on.”
As part of this initiative, the council are running a series of workshops, funded through the Climate Change Environment Fund, that explore the future of electric power and clean technologies in the marine sector. The first workshop took place in the spring and was attended by harbour authorities, marine managers, boat and yacht clubs and small ferry operatives.
It was hosted by South Devon College Marine Academy and led by Conrad Humphreys, a professional yachtsman, adventurer, and founder of Blue Environment.
Conrad Humphreys, Founder of Blue Environment, said: “It was great to bring together some of the marine industry’s innovators and creative minds to share their experiences of how and why we need to transition away from fossil fuels to clean technologies. It’s clear that there is significant progress being made across technologies from pure electric to hydrogen and many great examples across the UK maritime sector.
“Huge thanks to South Hams District Council, South Devon College, delegates, speakers, and marine businesses for attending and supporting this important event.”
Mr McKay said: “By using the expertise of marine organisations such as Blue Environment, and joining forces with South Devon College, we can help support local businesses make the step towards a more sustainable future.”
Two further workshops are currently being planned for 2023 and we will be encouraging local marine organisations to attend to find out more.”
The workshop also included keynote speakers from North Devon Marine & Sail Electric, Marine Electrification Solutions and the Royal Yachting Association (RYA), along with climate and electric power-related talks.