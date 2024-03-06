At the full Ivybridge Town Council meeting, Councillors Phillip Dredge and Shirley Weeks were presented with certificates of thanks from Mayor Cllr Alan Spencer on behalf of the Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez.
It followed her recent Commissioner’s Thank You Event for Volunteers, which recognised commitment to creating safer, more resilient and connected communities.
Councillors Dredge and Weeks are both Councillor Advocates, providing a link between the town council and Devon and Cornwall Police.