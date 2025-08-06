Exeter city councillors were paid a total of more than £420,000 in allowances and expenses for the year up to the end of March 2025.
The figures have been published as part of the agenda for a meeting of the city council’s executive committee on August 12.
Seventeen of the 48 councillors who received money took home more than £10,000.
The basic allowance was £6,798 per year, but there are extra payments on top for ‘special responsibilities’ such as chairing committees or joining the executive committee.
The highest paid councillor across the year was council leader Phil Bialyk (Lab, Exwick), whose basic sum was increased by special responsibility allowances to £32,098.
Deputy leader Laura Wright (Lab, St Thomas) received a total of £19,535 while Cllrs Duncan Wood (Lab, Pinhoe), Bob Foale (Lab, Alphington) and Ruth Williams (Lab, Mincinglake and Whipton) each received £18,695.
Cllrs Wood, Foale and Williams are all members of the executive with specific portfolios.
The allowances are set by an outside body independent of the council and are regularly reviewed.
They are designed to make it possible for working people to serve on local councils without losing income.
The allowances have been increased for the coming year, with the basic allowance now standing at £7,070.
