South Hams District Councillor Ged Yardy believes Dartmouth has got a raw deal when it comes to increases in parking and park and ride charges.
Currently Dartmouth is the second most expensive place to park in the South West after Lyme Regis.
He believes they have been a historical cash cow and wants to see a compromise.
Cllr Yardy is asking for £1 off the proposed top tier for visitors and residents to bring Dartmouth to four hours where Salcombe will be £7 and Totnes £6.
Cllr Yardy said: “Many of the challenges put to me during previous meetings were simply not true, relevant or misinformed.
“Consultation is not simply a numbers game, all or nothing.
“There should be no undermining the local market and high street by increasing parking charges to unsustainable levels.“
Cllr Yardy believes the SHDC legacy will be a failing market and he has been ignored by the Executive.
He continued: “The Dartmouth Park and Ride has had a huge increase of 50 per cent rising to 100 per cent later in the year with no service for a good part of the year despite all year round prices.
“Dartmouth Town Council representing 5500 people along with Dartmouth Transport Working Group, the Chambers 150 business members, and the tourism hub representing our visitors accepted the need for rises but didn’t support the proposed unsustainable charging levels.
Cllr Yardy also believes the Lower Ferry charges are too high and says:
“Parking permits are the elephant in the room.”
“They need to be considered at the same time as parking charges.
I am asking that there is a compromise and that shows the SHDC Executive is listening £1 pound off the top tier to bring Dartmouth closer to Totnes and Salcombe.”