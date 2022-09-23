Subscribe newsletter
Inflation is driving up the cost of providing social care to unsustainable levels, according to new research by the County Councils Network (CCN), which represents 36 English County local authorities. By next year inflation could add £3.6 billion to the cost of providing social care in county areas.
In Devon, the County Council is estimating a funding shortfall of between £30m to £40m over the next 10 years, and it is currently tackling a forecast overspend of £5.6m in this financial year alone.
Yesterday, (Thursday September 22), the Government announced an extra £500m for adult social care, to help support people when they’re ready to leave hospital this winter. They’ve called it a ‘down payment’ as they develop their longer term plans.
Councillor James McInnes, the council’s Cabinet Member responsible for adult social care cautiously welcomed the announcement.
“Obviously £500m spread across England doesn’t come close to resolving the challenges that we and other councils face, but Therese Coffey’s announcement is a welcome step in the right direction.
“Crucially, what needs to happen next is for the Government to swiftly follow up on this ‘down payment’ and provide councils with funding to properly support the growing numbers of people waiting for care, tackle the acute shortage of care staff, and meet the increased costs of the Government’s own social care reforms.”
Cllr Tim Oliver, Chairman of the County Councils Network, said:
“It’s vital that the Government provides clarity as soon as possible on how much extra social care will receive, and when - and provides this funding direct to councils.”
