Council tax in the South Hams is set to increase in April next year following the decision by the Chancellor on November 17 to raise the cap on how much local authorities can charge without calling a referendum. The five per cent cap is for local authorities with social responsibilities such as Devon County Council with a three per cent cap for others issuing precepts which make up the Council Tax bill that we receive. According to new research from Ipsos, 70 per cent of people oppose raising Council Tax. If you’ve ever wondered how the Council Tax is spent, last year the lion’s share of the money, 64 per cent, went to Devon County Council with a further nine per cent also going to DCC to fund adult social care. The Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Commissioner received 11 per cent. South Hams District Council who collect all council tax got eight per cent. Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Authority received four per cent as did the Town and Parish Councils.