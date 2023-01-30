South Hams District Council are encouraging people to see if they are eligible for their ‘Step On’ scheme, which is designed to help people get a foot on the housing ladder.
The council said: “Step On is an incentive scheme from South Hams District Council for social housing tenants who are looking to buy a shared ownership property.
“There is a shortage of affordable housing in the South Hams. As part of our Housing Crisis declaration and our Better Homes, Better Lives Strategy, the Council is keen to help people who want to buy a shared ownership home.
“This will help free up social housing for other people who are waiting for it.”
The scheme means that Social Housing Tenants can claim a one-off payment of £5,000 towards the deposit on a shared ownership property.
The council added: “If your application is accepted, funds will be held for up to 3 months so that you can proceed with your property purchases.
“The Council will provide evidence of the award to the mortgage lender, shared ownership agent and the registered provider.”
To see if you are eligible for the scheme, visit: https://southhams.gov.uk/step-on