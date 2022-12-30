South Hams District Council have produced a list of ways to get support as the cost of living crisis continues.
The high rate of inflation means that many households across the UK are feeling the pinch this winter, as everyone is paying more things like energy, food, rent and fuel. To highlight to households where they can find help through this period, the council have cultivated a list of ways in which people can find support.
To ensure that households are staying warm, one of the council’s methods of support is giving out free slow cookers, electric blankets and throws, clothes airers and cookbooks to residents in need. The council has secured funding for these items to ensure households are protected from the cold.
They said: “We are working in partnership with South Dartmoor Community Energy (SDCE) and Tamar Energy Community (TEC), who will target foodbanks and warm hubs to distribute these.”
These types of heating and cooking appliances will help households reduce their energy cost, as they are far more economical. Electric blankets cost from as little as 5p per hour to run, which is a substantial difference when you compare them with the cost of keeping on central heating for hours and slow cookers cost an average of 8p per hour, instead of 68p per hour for a traditional oven or cooker.
The council have also produced a list of ways that households can obtain financial help, through various funds and discounts.
They recommend finding out if you are entitled to benefits, such as universal Credit, through an online benefit calculator, but ome people are also eligible for various other financial support schemes.
Council Tax Reduction means people that are eligible can get a discount on their council tax.
The Household Support Fund can help if you are facing hardship or emergency, including struggling to pay bills or afford food.
For help with energy bills, the government is providing extra support over winter through their Energy Bills Support Scheme. All households with a domestic electricity connection in Great Britain are eligible for the £400 discount and the grant will be paid over six months, with no application requires. Payments for this scheme started from October 2022.
The Government’s Energy Bills Support Scheme also sees extra support for households that are struggling to cope with an increase in their energy bills and have not received the Energy Rebate from their energy supplier for their main residence.
This is aimed at people who do not receive their energy bill in the usual way, but have still suffered an increase. Those eligible will receive a one-off, non-repayable payment of £400.
For support with broadband and phone packages, the council have highlighted Ofgem’s list of cheaper broadband and mobile services. They say: “Social tariffs can provide a safety net for customers who might be struggling to afford their broadband or phone services.”
For more information on these support schemes, you can visit the Cost of living help page at ww.southhams.gov.uk. The council have also provided a Support Directory, with contact details for help with a wide range of issues to support as much as possible during this difficult time.