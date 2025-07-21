Babcock International Group’s ambition to create an Integrated Logistics Hub and Advanced Manufacturing Base has become a reality with South Hams District Council, one of the founders of the Plymouth and South Devon Freeport, recently buying an 18.8 acres site at Sherford.
The Council has been working to secure the site to ensure Babcock, a strategic partner and key employer, can increase both their premises and capacity as they expand and gear up as part of the Government’s defence review.
The site will ultimately be home to a 30,000 sq. ft. cutting edge building and add much needed capacity for non-dockside work.
The site, chosen for its strategic location within the Plymouth and South Devon Freeport, has excellent access to the A38 and is part of the new town Sherford. It will be the first major employer to have premises in the town, when it opens.
This land purchase aligns with the Council's key priorities to transform the South Hams' economy to deliver inward investment, fostering business growth, and creating high-quality job opportunities.
The base will produce opportunities for new employment for growth through high-skilled jobs both directly through Babcock and openings arising through the wider supply chain.
South Hams District Council’s, Cllr John Birch, Executive Member for Economic Development; Commercial Strategy; and Governance, said: “By buying this land, we can help facilitate the expansion of Babcock and directly influence the provision of employment within the South Hams.
“Supporting high-value engineering and manufacturing businesses is important for a thriving and resilient economy.
It will attract further funding for projects that provide more opportunities for our residents and the businesses who supply the base now and in the future.”
Richard May, CEO of PASD Freeport, says: “Babcock’s announcement is a major vote of confidence in our region. It’s the kind of high-impact investment the Freeport was designed to unlock to create quality jobs, new opportunities, and real momentum for our industrial growth.”
Peter Sadler, Managing Director of Vistry Cornwall South West – part of the Sherford Consortium – and Plymouth and South Devon Freeport Board member, says: “We’re proud that Sherford has been chosen as the location for this landmark investment.
As the town continues to grow, welcoming a major employer like Babcock marks a significant step in shaping Sherford as a place where people can not only live, but also work and build their futures.
This aligns with our long-term vision for Sherford as a thriving, well-connected, and economically vibrant community.”
John Gane, Site Managing Director at Babcock’s Devonport facility, said: “As part of the Defence Dividend, Babcock is proud to be expanding into Sherford with the support of South Hams District Council. Establishing an integrated logistic hub and advanced manufacturing base marks a significant milestone in not only boosting local job creation, driving business growth and investment across the region, but in delivering greater operational efficiency and capacity at our Devonport site.”
For further information about the Freeport go to:
www.southhams.gov.uk/plymouth-and-south-devon-freeport
