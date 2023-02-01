And that once staff returned to the office emissions would then begin to rise significantly and that would be seen in the 2021/22 figures. However, this doesn’t appear to be the case. Although emissions in the last financial year year did increase when compared to the previous ‘lockdown’ year, the rise was marginal from 19,756 tonnes to 19,767 tonnes, an increase of just 0.05 per cent. And when compared with the pre-lockdown year 2019/2020, last year’s figures are almost nine per cent lower. Reasons for the continued decline in emission reductions are the result of on-going energy efficiency projects and the introduction of new technology.