For all residents still on the co-mingled weekly recycling collection (those who have the new containers and reusable sacks but not including food waste collections or old style recycling sack collections -blue and clear) they are working to complete the rollout the full Devon Aligned recycling service to all residents in the District as soon as they can. This service includes the boxes, reusable sack and the food waste caddy on a weekly collection. They will inform those residents affected when the full service will be operational from the kerbside.