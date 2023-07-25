Philip Ward, Chair of fundraising for the RNLI, said: “We have lots of different roles and lots of different time commitmments... people can commit a handful of hours a year and that makes a massive difference to us. We have three-hour shifts in the gift shop in Salcombe, so three hours means we can fill a shift and open the shop. We have volunteers offer to help with events, and those events vary dramatically, from pub quizzes like the one thats coming up in a couple of weeks to pop-up shops that we do at events locally, to organising gala dinners where hundreds of people are involved and we need dozens of volunteers... You can commit as much or as little time as you want. Three hours makes a big difference.”