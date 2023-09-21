Izy lives in Cornwall but has had to move 12 times in the last year because of the cost of living crisis. She says: “My partner lives in London and I’m over 300 miles away in Cornwall because when you’re self-employed you’re dismissed by letting agencies in the city. After being offered a new job opportunity in London my partner was able to find a place to live but I wasn’t as lucky and had to make the difficult decision to leave and move back home. Life is like crazy paving - it’s a constant winding road to survive and I can’t put roots down anywhere. I manage to get by but it's very hard to save. I’m thankful that I can eat but I don’t get to visit friends out of Cornwall that often because of the expense of travel and sadly, the more you say no, the more people stop asking. I’m in a real catch 22 as there could be work for me in London and I could be with my partner - I have actually turned down roles in the past - but the rental requirements don’t position me as a good candidate and I wouldn’t be accepted.”