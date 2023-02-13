After a whole school day out at Paignton Zoo last Friday, Cornwood school children are now on half-term holiday; they return to class on Monday and next Wednesday, mufti of a very different kind may be worn by some pupils, as any who are members of Rainbows, Brownies, Beavers or Cubs have been invited to wear their uniforms to School on that day, to mark Founders and Thinking Day. Each year, on this date, the Scouting and Guiding Movement celebrates the birthday of Lord Baden-Powell (b.1857, the founder of the Scouts) and his wife (b. 1889, the first Girl Guide); the Scouts call it Founders Day and the Guides Thinking Day. It is hoped that many will take this opportunity to proudly wear their special uniforms on that day.